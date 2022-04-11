Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Culp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.