CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

