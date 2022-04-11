Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

