Cwm LLC Invests $439,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $162.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

