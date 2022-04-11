Cwm LLC Invests $491,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corning by 27.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 39.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after acquiring an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

