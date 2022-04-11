Cwm LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $325.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.71 and a 200-day moving average of $247.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $327.82.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

