Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

