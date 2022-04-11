Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.
