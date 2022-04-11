CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.21.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.