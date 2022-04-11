D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 500 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Shares of FLLV stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

