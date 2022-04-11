D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $34,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

