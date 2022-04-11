D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE opened at $249.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $250.88. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

