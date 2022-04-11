D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

ED stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

