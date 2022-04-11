D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Appian were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Appian by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Appian by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

