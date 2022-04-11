D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Appian were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Appian by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Appian by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
APPN stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.
Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appian (APPN)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.