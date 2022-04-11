D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

