D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $418,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $165.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

