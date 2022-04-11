DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

