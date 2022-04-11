DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.50.
