Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 514.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 112.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 180,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.40 on Monday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

