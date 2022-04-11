Dash Price Tops $102.69 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $219.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $102.69 or 0.00250164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00644531 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,670,194 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

