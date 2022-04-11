Datto (NYSE:MSP) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 719,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,571. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.