Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $50.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 25,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

