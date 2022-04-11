Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.91.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.01. 25,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,958,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

