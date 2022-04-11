DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 125,900 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $47,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

