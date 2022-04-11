DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,992 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 588,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

YUMC traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.42. 38,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,061. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.