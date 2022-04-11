DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 22,132 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $73,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $119.17. 1,743,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,041. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

