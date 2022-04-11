DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 37,763 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.18. 2,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,831. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

