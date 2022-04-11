DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $67,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,927. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

