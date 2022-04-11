DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognex were worth $59,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Cognex stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.