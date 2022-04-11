DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. 2,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

