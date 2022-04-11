DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 510,589 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $39,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.55. 6,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.