DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.99. 15,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,634. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.32.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

