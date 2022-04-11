DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TELUS were worth $44,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

NYSE TU traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $27.26. 28,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

