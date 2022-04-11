DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.42 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. 262,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

