DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.84 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

TRV stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.75. 11,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,900. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

