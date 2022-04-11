DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.43 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 79,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 186,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. 57,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.