DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.81 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. 14,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,712. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.
In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
