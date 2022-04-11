DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $91.08 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $91,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Waste Management by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 133,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.87 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

