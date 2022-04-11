DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 69.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 72.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

PINS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 189,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,911,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

