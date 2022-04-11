DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.53. 13,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,375. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

