DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.