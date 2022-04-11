DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allstate were worth $43,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,056,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

ALL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

