Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
DCTH stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
