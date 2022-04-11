Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.26. 153,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,917,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.