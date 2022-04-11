Dentacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $284,875.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $284,875.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dentacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00103983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

Dentacoin (CRYPTO:DCN) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Dentacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.