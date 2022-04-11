Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,166 shares in the company, valued at C$397,684.35.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.69. 258,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

