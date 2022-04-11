Desjardins Trims Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Target Price to C$0.70

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LRTNF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

