Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $145.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.38.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.