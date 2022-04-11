Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $114.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.17.
Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.