Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $114.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

