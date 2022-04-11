Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.59 ($183.06).

DB1 stock opened at €168.30 ($184.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 1 year high of €166.30 ($182.75).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

