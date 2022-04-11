DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of -0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

